Current B.C. snowpack is second-lowest in recorded history: River Forecast Centre

This year's snowpack in B.C. is the second-lowest in the province's recorded history, according to the province's River Forecast Centre.

The province announced on Friday morning that the current snowpack is sitting at 66 per cent of normal levels, up from 61 per cent last month.

“This is tied for the second lowest provincial March 1 snowpack we’ve seen,” said Dave Campbell, the head of the River Forecast Centre.

“The historic low was in 1977 where we had 53 per cent of normal.”

The Forecast Centre went on to say based on 217 samples across B.C., it's been 23 years since this province has seen snowpack this low with 12 samples being at all-time lows.

The areas seeing the lowest figures are east of Prince George and the coastal areas of central and southern Vancouver Island.

“When we look at some of the low values there in that 30 to 60 per cent range of normal range,” said Campbell.

The River Forecast Centre is predicating that with the lack of snow there is a declining risk of flooding in most parts of the province. Although, the concern is rising with regards to drought and the lack of water supply.

The water being stored naturally within landscapes is likely limited this year which may lead to strict water restrictions.

“We typically see about 80 per cent of the snow we see for the year on the ground right now and we may have another one to two months that we expect to see ongoing accumulations,” said Campbell.

Early forecasts suggest a warm spring and summer and the River Forecast Centre believes the next eight weeks of weather will determine the intensity of the potential drought.

Over the last day, Environment Canada issued special weather statements that stretched from Whistler to Maple Ridge, with large amounts of precipitation forecast for the region.

The weather agency said a frontal system was expected to cross the South Coast on Friday, bringing rain and snow to the Sea to Sky corridor. The temperatures were forecast to warm throughout the morning with possible rain showers for the Squamish area in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is also reporting that parts of Metro Vancouver could see snow at higher elevations, especially on the North Shore, as the system passes through.

The temperatures are forecast to jump in the Lower Mainland turning any flurries into showers.

Metro Vancouver measured the local snowpack at around 50 per cent of its normal levels which is a 20 per cent increase from just a week ago.

Heidi Walsh, the watershed and environment director for Metro Vancouver, told CTV News that the additional snow is crucial as it supplies the region with a stash to fill reservoirs in the case of drought like conditions.

“As spring progresses we will be watching to see if we’re seeing a drying trend again, and then, that will help us decided if we need to enhance our watering restrictions,” said Walsh earlier this week.