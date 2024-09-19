Culture Days and fall festivals: Things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend

Sunday is the autumnal equinox, and many of the activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver have a distinctly fall flair. Here are some to check out.

Culture Days 2024

Many of the weekend's events are part of the larger Culture Days 2024, a nationwide public participation campaign for the arts, which runs from Friday through Oct. 13.

Hundreds of free and "pay-what-you-may" events are scheduled across the province during that time, with more than 250 in the Metro Vancouver area.

Culture Days events happening this weekend include a Cantonese opera in Richmond, a dog-drawing workshop in Vancouver and a decolonization art tour at UBC, among many other offerings.

A searchable list of events can be found on the Culture Days website.

Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival

Some events that make up Culture Days have been around for longer than the umbrella celebration.

Such is the case with the Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival, which is in its 22nd year and will culminate with an evening of festivities in Vancouver's Renfrew-Collingwood neighbourhood on Saturday.

The events begin with a harvest fair at Slocan Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. That will be followed by a twilight lantern procession from Slocan Park to Renfrew Community Park, where illuminated art along Still Creek and a finale performance at the park's field will cap off the day's activities.

Port Day

Saturday is also Port Day at Canada Place. The family-friendly event on Canada Place's west promenade and north point marks World Maritime Day with exhibitors' booths and displays, "live musical performances with a maritime flair," and activities for all ages, according to organizers.

The event runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Shipyards Festival

In a similar vein, but on the opposite side of the Burrard Inlet, Saturday marks the return of the Shipyards Festival in North Vancouver.

The free festival coincides with Metro Vancouver's final Car Free Day of the year, which will take place on 1st Street from noon to 8 p.m.

An "eclectic" lineup of performers is scheduled across the event's four stages, and food trucks, restaurant pop-ups, children's activities and a site-wide beer garden are also on offer. More information can be found on the Shipyards District website.

Harvest Fair in South Surrey

Historic Stewart Farm and Totest Aleng: Indigenous Learning House are hosting their Harvest Fair on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Elgin Heritage Park, 13723 Crescent Rd. in Surrey.

The event will feature "artisan vendors, seasonal food, carnival games, live entertainment, heritage demonstrations, harvest photo ops and a musician's corner," according to organizers.

VanDusen Garden events

Vancouver's VanDusen Botanical Garden is playing host to two special events this weekend, both of which are free with garden admission.

The Artists for Conservation Festival runs Friday through Sunday, featuring nature-themed art exhibits, plein-air sketching, musical performances, films and presentations, and more.

On Sunday, elders Phil Mechuskosis L’Hirondelle and Gisele L’Hirondelle from "All My Relations Teachings" will celebrate the autumnal equinox with a "Medicine Wheel" ceremony from noon to 3 p.m. in the Canadian Heritage Garden near the maze.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and adult admission is $13.80 for non-members.

Garden Tea Festival

A different Vancouver garden will be celebrating "Tea for All" on Saturday and Sunday.

The Garden Tea Festival at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Chinatown will feature hands-on workshops, interactive tea ceremonies, tastings and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and tickets start at $10. More information is available online.