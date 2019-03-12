

CTV Vancouver





The Radio Television Digital News Association has named CTV Vancouver as a finalist in 12 different categories ahead of the organization's annual journalism awards.

Some of the work being recognized includes CTV Vancouver's coverage of the historically destructive windstorm that battered B.C.'s South Coast back in December, and the station's 2018 municipal election special that attracted nearly a million viewers in October.

"Once again the CTV Vancouver news team has shown it has the ability to deliver relevant, credible and award-worthy news content to our community," said news director Les Staff. "I am so proud of the entire CTV Vancouver team and the trustworthy journalism we deliver every day."

The station's full list of nominations for this year's awards includes:

Television

Multiplatform

Digital

Data Storytelling: "Fact-Checking the Mayor"

Digital Media Award (Large Market): "Bringing 2018's Biggest Stories Alive"

The RTDNA is one of Canada's most prestigious journalism associations, and celebrates the best newsgathering of the year at its annual awards ceremony.

The winners are being announced on April 6.