

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





CTV Vancouver's series of stories on the illegal drug market in Vancouver's Robson Square has prompted the mayor and the Vancouver Police Department to make the issue a priority. Yet nothing has happened.

The combination of illegal activity and the gathering of pot sellers and their customers has created a risk to the public.

Police vowed to take action if the illegal activity became a problem that interfered with the legal enjoyment and use of the space. CTV News has documented evidence of that happeing and still no action has been taken.

A fight broke on in the open air drug market on a Sunday night and it was all captured it on video.

“Don’t hit him, neutralize him,” shouted one man.

“Let go of me,” pleaded another person.

And there has been vigilante justice which was also recorded and given to CTV News. A terrified young man, who appeared no older than 15, was recently grabbed by vendors who accused him of stealing their pot.

“Oh buddy, don’t think you’re going anywhere buddy,” said one vendor as others held onto the young man.

Vendors assured CTV reporter Ross McLaughlin they wouldn’t sell to minors. But with marijuana and edibles laid out for the taking, it can make it easy for people to get their hands on it.

“Why would you steal?” asked one pot vendor to the young man.

“I just really wanted weed,” he answered.

“Dude, buy your own pot, don’t steal,” the vendor responded.

“Okay you're going to get arrested for this buddy. You're under citizen's arrest right now," said another man hanging out in the square.

It’s a bizarre and ironic twist since the pot vendors have no right to sell their products in Robson Square and are themselves operating in defiance of the law.

The group did release the young man, but as he tried to leave one person followed and intimidated him and it resulted in a scuffle. That triggered a response from police. However, when McLaughlin on Your Side tried to ask the officers about the bigger issue, they weren’t too interested in the weed and edibles that were being sold nearby.

Vancouver police have limited resources but their own drug enforcement policy states laws should be enforced “in circumstances where the users are engaged in behaviours that harm and/or interfere in the lawful use or enjoyment of public or private property and/or contribute to street disorder.”

McLaughlin pushed Mayor Gregor Robertston to respond to the issue asking why police have not taken stronger action.

"Yep. Stay tuned," replied the mayor. But he offered no other details and Vancouver police have also indicated that they don't have a time frame in dealing with the problem.

However, next time a scuffle or a citizen's arrest could be much more serious.

"We don't want to see you down here again…because next time it won't be an attempt to call the cops. It'll be a sh*t kicking," threatened one man to the teenager after he was released.

