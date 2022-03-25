CTV Morning Live Cook Off recipe: Tojo maki

Here's how to make the tojo maki featured on the CTV Morning Live Cook Off on Friday, March 25.

Ingredients

1/2 nori sheet, lightly toasted

115 g cooked sushi rice, seasoned (recipe below)

10 ml prepared wasabi

15 ml mayonnaise

25 g Dungeness crab meat, boiled or steamed

1/4 avocado, sliced lengthwise

6 leaves spinach, blanched, water squeezed out

egg omelette (approx 5 g), cut into thin strips (recipe below)

45 ml ground sesame seeds, toasted

pickled ginger

Method

Prepare maki ingredients, and cover rolling mat with plastic wrap to avoid sticking. Place nori horizontally, smooth side down onto mat.

Delicately spread sushi rice evenly over nori, taking care to preserve the fluffiness of the grains. Flip over nori so that the rice is facing the mat.

Spread the wasabi and mayonnaise along the length of the roll — approximately 1/3 from the closest edge — and top with crab meat, avocado slices, spinach and egg.

Starting from the closest edge and using the mat, roll ingredients with the rice and nori. Gently press to secure and create desired shape. With a sharp knife, slice into 6 pieces.

Garnish with sesame seeds and enjoy with pickled ginger.

How to season your rice

Ingredients

2 rice cooker cups Japanese rice

1/3 cup rice vinegar

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

Method

Cook rice according to rice cooker instructions

Combine sushi rice seasoning ingredients until sugar and salt are dissolved.

When cooking is complete, transfer to a large bowl

Pour rice vinegar mixture over the rice and lightly mix with a wooden spatula, while fanning the rice. Do not overmix or crush the rice.

Use while the rice is warm. Keep bowl covered with a wet kitchen towel when not in use.

Recipe: Egg omelette

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 Tbsp dashi or chicken stock

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp sake (optional)

cooking oil

Method

Beat together eggs and other ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Heat frying pan & 1/2 Tbsp cooking oil over medium heat.

Pour enough egg mixture into pan to form a thin layer.

When edges begin to cook and curl up, use a spatula to flip over to cook the other side

After a minute or two, the omelette should be cooked through. Lift from pan and set aside to cool.

Repeat until all of the egg mixture has been cooked.