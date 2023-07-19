Cryptocurrency investors being targeted in Vancouver-area home invasions, police say

Police have issued a public warning that "high-value" cryptocurrency investors are apparently being targeted in home invasions in two Vancouver-area municipalities.

Authorities said they have responded to several robberies of crypto investors in Richmond and Delta over the past year, something they described as a possible trend.

In a joint news release, the Richmond RCMP and Delta Police Department said they felt a public warning was necessary to protect public safety.

“The suspects appear to know the victims are heavily invested in cryptocurrency, know where they live, and are robbing them in their own homes,” Staff Sgt. Jill Long of Delta Police Investigative Services said in the release.

"If you or someone you know has been victimized by one of these robberies, please call police … you may have important information that can help our investigators."

Authorities did not provide any details on individual robberies or the amounts of cryptocurrency involved, but said in each case the suspects gained access to the victim's home by posing as a delivery person or authority figure.

The suspects then steal personal information that allows them to access the victims' cryptocurrency accounts.

Residents can protect themselves by refusing to allow any unexpected delivery worker or "person claiming to be of authority" into their home, police said.

"Ask them to leave the package outside, or make a call to their company or agency to confirm their identity," the release said. "If the person refuses to leave when asked to do so, call 911."

Authorities also recommend that residents keep valuables and financial information in a safe location, such as a safety deposit box at a financial institution, and never discuss financial matters in public places or on social media.