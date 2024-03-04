VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Crown wants 8-year sentence for man accused of posing as cop in deadly attack on senior in Vancouver

One of the men charged in the death of a 78-year-old Vancouver woman sat silently in a courtroom Monday, rocking back and forth, as lawyers argued how long he should serve behind bars.

Sandy Jack Parisian was originally scheduled to go to trial, but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Crown prosecutors played video clips for the judge that showed two men dressed in what looked like police jackets, inside and outside of a home in Vancouver’s Little Mountain neighbourhood, in January, 2021

The surveillance footage also showed the men searching through the living room.

The judge heard that when police arrived later that day the victim, Usha Singh, who lived alone, was found lying on the bathroom floor.

“She was unable to speak clearly and could only answer yes or no,” said a Crown prosecutor. “She had significant injuries to her head. She had black eyes and was bleeding from her head, ears and nose.” 

Singh was taken to hospital but died from her injuries. 

They are seeking an eight-year sentence for Parisian.

Another man is accused of murder in the case and is scheduled to go on trial in May. 

