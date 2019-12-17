NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- The way Gabriel Klein acted before and after a stabbing attack at an Abbotsford, B.C., high school is evidence he would have been aware of the consequences of his actions, and could have formed the intent for murder, argued the Crown in final submissions at the accused killer's trial.

Klein is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with two stabbings at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the serious wounding of another student.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown has said it has never been in dispute that Klein was the person responsible for the attack. The defence did not present evidence or call witnesses in the case, and prosecutor Rob Macgowan pointed out Klein has not raised the defence of not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Macgowan said Crown and defence both agree the only available verdicts on the count related to the fatal stabbing is guilty of second-degree murder, or the lesser included charge of manslaughter.

Macgowan continued his closing arguments for a second day on Tuesday, pointing out inconsistencies in Klein's behaviour in the days following the stabbings, at one point calling his actions during that time "deliberate."

Macgowan said while Klein was initially compliant with police, and appeared calm and alert, his behaviour later changed, and added the evidence before the court provides no medical explanation as to why.

"Now we can't, obviously, as was mentioned in one of the cases, look into the mind of the accused to know what his exact thought processes were, but it certainly may be the gravity of Mr. Klein's situation was sinking in for him," Macgowan said.

Macgowan referred to testimony about Klein having a shaking episode, which doctors testified was not consistent with seizure behaviour, and alternating between being calm to screaming and thrashing. Macgowan also brought up testimony about court appearances where Klein had to be put in a wheelchair, when corrections records show he was capable of moving.

"There is little in the way of evidence before the court that would connect that behaviour to any particular mental illness," Macgowan said. "In the Crown's submission, the way Mr. Klein was behaving was one that one might reasonably expect someone who was trying to appear mentally ill to behave."

On Monday, Macgowan went over evidence from psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Saffy, who spoke to Klein in the days following the stabbings. She testified Klein told her he thought about attacking a police officer to get the police to kill him, and planned to use the defence of not criminally responsible in his trial.

She also told the court Klein said the students who were stabbed initially looked to him like "monsters," describing one as a grey owl, and the other a "shape-shifting witch."

Macgowan told the court the evidence shows Klein was angry, desperate and hopeless at the time of the attack, and argued there is nothing that proves Klein would have been incapable of understanding the consequences of his actions that day.

He also pointed to evidence related to Klein's activities in the days prior to the stabbings, which included attending a hospital and shelter.

"This evidence paints a picture of Mr.Klein as being lucid and purposeful in his actions, and goal-directed," Macgowan said. "The Crown submits this is entirely consistent with his being able to form the requisite intent for murder."

Multiple witnesses testified Klein told them he wanted to go home to Alberta, and wanted to talk to his family, in the days leading up to the attack.

One shelter worker testified she had spoken to Klein's mother and she only wanted him to contact her via email.

Another worker told the court she gave Klein directions to the public library attached to the high school so he could use the computer there.

The court heard testimony that on the morning of Nov. 1, 2016, Klein became "verbally aggressive," according to one shelter worker, after she wouldn't help him call his mother. She testified he also wanted a bus ticket, and ended up clearing out his locker and leaving the shelter that day.

The Crown maintains Klein stole a hunting-style knife from a Cabela's outdoor and sporting goods store just after noon on the day of the stabbings. Security video from that store was also played in court during the trial.

Earlier this year, the BC Review Board found Klein fit to stand trial, after hearing in 2018 he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. In January, Klein's lawyer said there was a change in his medication and his mental state had improved.