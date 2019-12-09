NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- The defence lawyer for a man accused in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl in Abbotsford, B.C., says no evidence will be called in his defence.

Twenty-four-year-old Gabriel Klein has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Letisha Reimer was killed in the attack and another girl whose identity is protected by a publication ban was injured.

Klein's lawyer Martin Peters told the B.C. Supreme Court trial that the defence case is now closed.

The court had previously heard that Klein's defence would be that he is not criminally responsible for the attack because of a mental disorder.

He was held in a forensic psychiatric hospital following the stabbings until he was found mentally fit to stand trial earlier this year.