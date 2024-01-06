Crews searching for missing helicopter near Revelstoke, B.C.

A search is underway for a missing helicopter in the B.C. Interior.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria tells CTV News an overdue private helicopter was reported in the Revelstoke area around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Around the same time, the Air Force's Canadian Mission Control Centre got a ping from an emergency locator transmitter about 10 nautical miles east of Revelstoke, the JRCC says.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and a CH-130 Hercules plane were tasked with the search, but both have since been grounded due to the weather.

Mounties and local search and rescue crews have been conducting a ground search, the JRCC says.

In their own statement Saturday, Revelstoke RCMP say they were advised "shortly before 7 p.m." Friday that a helicopter travelling from Calgary had "potentially crashed."

Search efforts are ongoing in Glacier National Park, Mounties say.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the missing helicopter had not been located.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Marissa Birnie