

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver city crews are responding to a water main break that flooded at least one home in the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood Friday morning.

Residents said the main broke at around 7 a.m., sending torrents of water into the area of Lakewood Drive and Adanac Street, beside Templeton Secondary School.

An elderly couple told CTV News the water came flooding into their basement, and pooled a couple feet deep before clearing out and leaving mud all over the floor.

Here’s a bit more look at damage to the road. The city isn’t able to say yet how old the pipe was. One home has had its basement flooded. Another homeowner says her house has some minor damage. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/6DsqRkqslG — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) May 17, 2019

Neighbours said they contacted the City of Vancouver two weeks ago to report water bubbling up from the pavement, and that crews came with pylons but did not appear to address the problem in a more thorough way.

Crews were again dispatched to the neighbourhood after the flooding began Friday morning, and shut off the water within about half an hour.

The city said it's unclear how long it will take to get the scene cleaned up, but that "these repairs can take 8-12 hours."

In the meantime, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.