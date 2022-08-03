Crews responding to 3-alarm fire in South Vancouver

Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire that sent a plume of dark smoke over South Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the blaze broke out at a home near Columbia Street and 62nd Avenue.

Video shared with CTV News shows smoke billowing from the scene, which is located a few blocks west of the busy Cambie corridor.

It's unclear how the fire started, and whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.