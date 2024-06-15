Crews recover body of missing boater in Mission, B.C.

Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a boater who was missing and presumed dead Saturday in Mission, B.C.

Local Mounties said the man was found in Nicomen Slough in the late afternoon.

“Mission Search and Rescue and Mission RCMP would like to thank the public for their concern, especially those who offered to assist in the search efforts, and we send our deepest condolences to the man’s family and friends,” a news release from the detachment reads.

Search and rescue teams had been looking for the boater since Friday evening after receiving reports of a boating accident at the Dewdney Bridge.

In an update Saturday morning, police described the missing boater as a 37-year-old man from Dewdney and provided additional information about what happened.

"Two men had been out in a small flat-bottom aluminum boat, and were reportedly doing donuts in the water when they hit their own wake, ejecting both men from the boat," the update reads.

"The passenger of the boat was able to make it to shore, while the driver of the boat has not been located."

Mission Search and Rescue conducted "an extensive search" that lasted "well into the night" Friday, but the missing man was not located, police said.

"Mission Search and Rescue, supported by Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue and South Fraser Search and Rescue, will be back in the area today, although searchers believe this will likely be a recovery mission at this point," police said.

Mounties added that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing life jackets, and said alcohol may also have been a factor in the incident.

"This is a tragic end to what was supposed to be an enjoyable evening on the water," said Cpl. Harrison Mohr in the RCMP statement.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and with the passenger that had been with him on the boat. As we enter peak boating season, please remember to always wear a life jacket when you’re on the water, as it only takes a second for something to go terribly wrong. It’s like a seatbelt in a car – it only works if you wear it.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja