

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey's fire department was called in to help rescue an injured man who found himself trapped in a ravine Saturday morning.

Crews say they received a call for an injured man in a ravine in the 10800 block of University Drive.

When they arrived, they determined that the technical rescue team would need to be called in to help.

The man, who had injured a leg, was placed into a basket stretcher before crews pulled him out.

"Crews performed a low angle rescue with ropes to get him out of the ravine and transfer him to the ambulance," said David Burns, the fire department's assistant chief of operations.

Burns says he believes the man fell into the ravine.

"I don't think he intended to be in the ravine, I think he fell into it," Burns said.

The man was transferred to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.