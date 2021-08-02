VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a crash that left a 14-year-old boy with potentially life-threatening injuries in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

The teenager was at a crosswalk on KLO Road when a vehicle struck him shortly after noon, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

The victim was taken to hospital with seriously injuries that authorities said could be life-threatening.

"The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation," Mounties said in the release. "RCMP are working to determine the cause of the collision."

The accident forced authorities to close both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of KLO Road on Monday afternoon. Mounties could not say how long it would take for the road to reopen.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash or captured it on dash cam or surveillance video to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-540-5036.