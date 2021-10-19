COVID-19 update coming with information on B.C.'s latest cases, deaths, outbreaks

Vancouver -

After announcing more than two dozen people died of COVID-19 over the weekend in B.C., the province's health ministry will release another update Tuesday.

The update, which is expected to come in a written statement after an afternoon briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will reveal how many more cases and deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Monday's update covered three days' worth of information. With 26 deaths, B.C.'s seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased to 8.43 per day on Monday, the highest it's been since Feb. 3.

Ten of the latest victims lived in the Fraser Health region, while five each lived in the Interior Health and Northern Health regions, and three each lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Island Health regions.

Once again, the government's statistics indicated the majority of B.C.'s cases and hospitalizations involved people who are either unvaccinated against COVID-19 or only partially vaccinated.

Dix said on Twitter 88 per cent of those in critical care due to COVID-19 Monday weren't fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel