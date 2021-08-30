VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release its first COVID-19 update of the week on Monday, covering three days' worth of cases.

The update, which will be in a written statement released in the afternoon, will also have information on any deaths or outbreaks recorded over the weekend.

On Friday, officials announced 867 more people tested positive for the disease, which pushed the seven-day rolling average to 663.

Three new deaths but no new outbreaks were announced that day.

Last week, health officials revealed additional measures to curb the disease's spread. As of Wednesday, a province-wide mask mandate was reinstated for most indoor public spaces for anyone aged 12 and older.

As well, health officials announced plans to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for admission to certain non-essential events and businesses. Beginning on Sept. 13, residents will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to access those businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.