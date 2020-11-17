VANCOUVER -- Another 11 people have died from COVID-19 in B.C. over the past 24 hours, marking the deadliest day the province has seen so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

With those additional deaths, a total of 310 people have died from the disease in the province.

Previously, the most deaths recorded in a single day was seven on April 13.

The update was delivered through a joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

In the statement, Dix and Henry also revealed another 717 new test-positive cases of COVID-19, which broke a daily case record. There are now 6,589 active cases in the province, with 198 people in hospital, which are both also record-breaking figures.

Of those in hospital, 63 are in intensive care.

"We need everyone working together to stay small, stay local and help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province," Dix and Henry said in their statement.

"The biggest impact you can make is through the small actions you take every day."

Most of the new cases – 484 of them – were recorded in the Fraser Health region. Another 177 were recorded in Vancouver Coastal Health, 16 in Island Health, 18 in Interior Health and 21 in the Northern Health Region. One more person who lives outside of Canada also tested positive in B.C.

One additional health-care facility outbreak was reported Tuesday at the Tsawaayuss-Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island. No community outbreaks were reported.

Dix and Henry said there are 10,960 people under active public health monitoring after identified exposures to known COVID-19 cases.

“Just as we put on our jackets to keep us warm in the rain and snow, so too are our COVID-19 safety layers there to protect all of us," Dix and Henry's statement said.

"Washing your hands, keeping a safe distance and always wearing a mask in places where you are around people you don’t know – these things make a difference."

Henry and Dix also urged people to stay in their communities and avoid all non-essential travel.

"We have seen an increase in new cases on Vancouver Island, in the Interior and in the North, many of which are connected to travel to and from the Lower Mainland. That is why is it important that we stay local and travel less right now," they said.

"When we spend time inside with people from outside of our household, our work group or school cohort, the risks increase for everyone. Instead, let's stay connected virtually and make it a safer winter for all of us."