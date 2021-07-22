VANCOUVER -- British Columbia reported 89 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, causing the province's rolling weekly average to climb for the sixth day in a row.

There have been 148,730 coronavirus infections identified across B.C. since the start of the pandemic, and 1,763 related deaths.

With B.C.'s daily average of COVID-19 case counts rising slightly, residents will get another local snapshot Thursday of how the disease is spreading in the province.

A statement will be released in the afternoon with information on the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks in the pandemic.

On Wednesday, officials said 78 more people tested positive for the disease, marking the second day in a row that more than 75 cases were added to B.C.'s total.

Wednesday's update brought the rolling seven-day average for new cases in the province up to 58 per day. The average had fallen as low as 35 earlier this month, after reaching a peak of 1,130 daily new cases in April.

No more deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving B.C. at 1,763 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

As of Wednesday, there were 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The last time there were more than 700 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C. was July 3.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday