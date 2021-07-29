VANCOUVER -- The surge in COVID-19 cases in B.C.'s Interior that has prompted new restrictions for Kelowna and surrounding communities continued Thursday, with health officials announcing 204 new infections in the province, 107 of them in the Interior Health region.

Other regions of B.C. recorded fewer new cases Thursday, with 58 in Fraser Health, 23 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 14 in Island Health and two in Northern Health.

The 204 cases added Thursday represent the largest single-day jump since June 5, when B.C. added 217 new infections to its total.

The latest numbers bring the province's rolling seven-day average for new cases to 131, the highest it's been since June 13.

There are currently 1,055 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including 51 people who are hospitalized, 20 of them in intensive care.

The last time B.C.'s active caseload topped 1,000 was more than a month ago, on June 26.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has seen 149,648 cases of the disease and 1,771 deaths, overall.

Though case counts have been rising across the province in recent days, Interior Health has seen the bulk of new infections.

As a result of the surge, authorities announced Wednesday that they were re-introducing a mask mandate for indoor public spaces in the Central Okanagan region. They also declared a COVID-19 outbreak in that area, which includes the City of Kelowna and several surrounding communities.

The local business community is pushing back against the province's handling of the new rules, saying that, although they support efforts to reduce caseloads, they were not given enough warning that new restrictions were coming.

This is a developing story and will be updated.