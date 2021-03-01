VANCOUVER -- New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two hospitals in the Lower Mainland.

In a news release, Fraser Health confirmed Sunday there was evidence of transmission at the Surrey Memorial Hospital's medicine unit, where one patient tested positive for the disease.

As well, five patients at the medicine unit at Chilliwack General Hospital recently tested positive for COVID-19, the health authority confirmed.

In both hospitals, the outbreaks are limited to one unit, which are both temporarily closed to admissions. The health authority didn't confirm in its release if any staff tested positive.

"Upon declaring the outbreaks, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients," a statement from the health authority says.

Emergency units at both hospitals are still open.

In the same notice announcing the new outbreaks, the health authority also said the outbreak at George Derby Centre in Burnaby had ended.

At that facility, 84 residents and 26 staff had tested positive over the course of the outbreak, which was declared on Nov. 13. Thirty-seven residents died in that time.