VANCOUVER -- A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine effectively prevented 70 per cent of infections in B.C. adults between the ages of 50 and 69, according to the preliminary results of a study conducted earlier this year in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared the findings during her monthly modelling presentation on Monday, revealing that vaccines had a dramatic effect on infection numbers in that age cohort during the study period of April 4 to May 22.

The study took place as variants of concern – particularly the Alpha and Gamma variants – were dominant among B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload. The approximately 60,000 participants involved had received one shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines.

The results suggest the mRNA vaccines offered more protection, preventing about 75 per cent of infections. The viral vector vaccines were still found to have prevented upwards of 60 per cent of possible cases.

