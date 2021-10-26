COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted while walking on Ambleside Pier at sunset, in West Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted while walking on Ambleside Pier at sunset, in West Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories