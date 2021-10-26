COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update is coming Tuesday from B.C.'s health ministry with details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though B.C.'s top doctor and health minister are giving their weekly COVID-19 update live earlier.

On Monday, officials said 1,618 more people tested positive for the disease over a three-day period. As well, 20 more people died.

The health ministry said there were 613 cases identified between Friday and Saturday, followed by 529 between Saturday and Sunday, and 476 between Sunday and Monday.

B.C. also marked a new milestone in its vaccinate rollout, with 90 per cent of adults having their first dose. Of all eligible – meaning anyone aged 12 and older – that figure is just slightly lower at 89.6 per cent.

Monday's update came as vaccine rules in the province increased. As of Sunday, proof of vaccination to access many non-essential businesses in the province requires two doses, not just one. As well, as of Tuesday, health-care workers must show proof they're vaccinated or face consequences.

But with those additional rules, some restrictions eased. On Monday, capacity limits at many venues in the province where no regional restrictions are in place lifted.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander