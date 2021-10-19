COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live COVID-19 update after daily case average rises

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, the day after the province's health ministry revealed the daily case average rose again.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give their weekly COVID-19 update in the afternoon.

On Monday, the health ministry gave an update with three days' worth of COVID-19 data, covering the weekend. Another 1,846 people tested positive for the disease over the 72-hour period and 26 more people died.

That update pushed the province's seven-day average for coronavirus infections to 583 per day, up from 563 on Friday.

Last week, Henry and Dix held two news conferences. One was unscheduled and announced new measures for the Northern Health region, which has seen a surge in cases.

As of Friday, personal gatherings – whether indoor or outdoor – are restricted to fully vaccinated people in parts of Northern B.C.

