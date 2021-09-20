COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest update will cover 3 days' worth of cases, deaths, vaccination rates

Vancouver -

B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update will be released Monday afternoon, revealing how many positive tests were recorded over the weekend.

That update, released in a written statement, will also have information on deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates in the province. It'll also be the first update since Friday, when B.C. recorded its deadliest day since February.

On that day, 11 additional deaths from the disease were announced. The Ministry of Health said at the time five of the coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, while Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health recorded four and two, respectively.

The ministry did not provide the ages or immunization status of the deceased.

On Friday, the province also said 768 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, leaving its seven-day average at 685, down from 693 on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel