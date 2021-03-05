VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release one more COVID-19 update for the week Friday afternoon, revealing how many more cases of the disease have been added to the province's total.

That update will be given in a written statement.

In their last briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced another 564 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 82,473.

Henry and Dix also said four more people died from the disease since their last update.

"Our condolences go out to the families and care providers and communities who have lost loved ones in this most difficult time," Henry said.

Two of the deaths recorded in "recent days" were of people with one of the variants of concern, Henry said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.