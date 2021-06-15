VANCOUVER -- More details on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. are coming from health officials Tuesday.

The update, which will be released in the afternoon, will reveal how many more cases were recorded in the past day. It will also have information on any additional deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

On Monday, the province's premier and top doctor announced B.C. is moving to Step 2 of its restart plan. The new rules, which come into effect Tuesday, permit recreational travel throughout the province, outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and more indoor fitness activities.

Officials also said 277 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, including just 68 cases detected from Sunday to Monday, which was the lowest single-day increase since September.

B.C. also recorded four more coronavirus-related fatalities over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,734.

The province's active caseload fell to 1,537, a drop of more than 300 from the last update. The number of active cases across the province hasn't been that low since Oct. 16.

In spite of all the good news, health officials warned the next two weeks will be critical in determining if B.C. can remove even more restrictions.

"Come July 1, I'm hopeful we'll be able to further relieve these restrictions, but we need that incubation period – we need that critical couple of weeks to assess the impact of the steps we're taking today," Premier John Horgan said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.