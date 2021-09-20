COVID-19 in B.C.: 1,692 cases, 11 deaths recorded over the weekend

Vancouver -

Hundreds of British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials announced Monday, as the province continues to endure the fourth wave of the pandemic.

In a statement released in the afternoon, B.C.'s health ministry revealed 1,692 more people tested positive over three 24-hour periods.

From Friday to Saturday, 644 new infections were confirmed. From Saturday to Sunday, 613 more people tested positive and in the past day, 435 more cases were added to the province's total, which now stands at 179,646.

However, that data is a provisional update, the health ministry said, "due to a delayed data refresh." It's expected the numbers will be verified once they're confirmed by the province. In spite of the increase of infections, hundreds of recoveries were counted over the weekend, bringing the active number of cases down to 5,608. Previously, it was above 6,000.

Over the weekend, hospitalizations rose from 298 to 307. Of the people in hospital, 156 are in intensive care.

Officials also announced 11 people died in that three-day period. Of those that died, six lived in the Fraser Health region. Three were in Northern Health and the remaining two lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The health ministry said between Sept. 10 to 16, those who weren't fully vaccinated against the disease made up 76.3 per cent of new infections. In the two weeks between Sept. 3 and Sept. 16, they made up 85 per cent of the hospitalizations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.