VANCOUVER -- Five more McDonald's location across B.C. temporarily closed their doors in the past week after recording COVID-19 exposures.

The latest exposures resulted in a brief closure of the locations for cleaning and sanitizing by a third-party company.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus:

10700 Cambie St. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Feb. 19; the employee last worked on Feb. 17.

200 Burrard St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the employee last worked on Feb. 17.

86 West Pender St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the employee last worked on Feb. 18.

1441 Vine Rd. in Pemberton. A notice was posted on Feb. 21; the employee last worked on Feb. 17.

4370 Lorimer Rd. in Whistler. A notice was posted on Feb. 21; the employee last worked on Feb. 17.

Nearly two dozen other notices have been posted at B.C. McDonald's locations so far this year. The company posts details of its exposures online and keeps them up for 14 days.

Personal information about the employees is never released.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities. Even so, anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.