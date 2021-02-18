VANCOUVER -- More McDonald's location across B.C. temporarily closed their doors this month after recording COVID-19 exposures.

The latest exposure notices were posted in the past 10 days and resulted in a brief closure of the locations for cleaning and sanitizing by a third-party company.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus:

2601 Westview Dr. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 8; the employee at that location last worked on Feb. 4.

1880 Trans Canada Hwy. in Revelstoke. A notice was posted on Feb. 9; the employee at that location last worked on Feb. 6.

9007 96A St. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee at that location last worked on Feb.16.

3250 Massey Dr. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee at that location last worked on Feb. 13.

More than a dozen other notices have been posted at B.C. McDonald's locations so far this year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.