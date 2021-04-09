VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 30 more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 59 flights have been added since Sunday.

The latest additions either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 26 and April 5. All but one of them - 97 per cent - were domestic flights.

Details of the 30 most recent additions to the list follow.

March 26: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to five)

March 28: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

March 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows not reported)

March 29: WestJet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 19 to 23)

March 29: WestJet flight 3105 from Vancouver to Terrace (rows one to four)

March 30: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows two to eight)

March 31: WestJet flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

March 31: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8182 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows six to 12)

April 1: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 26 to 32)

April 1: Swoop flight 183 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows 18 to 24)

April 1: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows eight to 14)

April 1: WestJet flight 320 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows nine to 15 and unknown)

April 1: WestJet flight 4706 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows one to six)

April 1: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8064 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)

April 2: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 19 to 25)

April 2: WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows seven to 13)

April 2: Swoop flight 184 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows 23 to 29)

April 3: Air Canada flight 246 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows one to three)

April 3: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 23 to 29)

April 3: Harbour Air flight 1123 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows not reported)

April 4: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 12 to 15)

April 4: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 4: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows nine to 15)

April 4: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 4: Harbour Air flight 1150 from Nanaimo to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 4: WestJet flight 171 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows one to five)

April 5: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 19 to 28)

April 5: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to four)

April 5: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 22 to 28)

April 5: WestJet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton (rows six to 12)

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

While international travellers are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight bound for Canada and to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, no such requirements exist for domestic travellers.

Health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months, however.

B.C. health authorities don't directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.