COVID-19 case update coming from B.C.'s Health Ministry
One more COVID-19 case update will be released before the weekend in B.C.
The latest figures from the last 24 hours are expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, though health officials are also sharing modelling data in a morning news conference.
In Thursday's COVID-19 update, the Health Ministry announced seven more people died of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the death toll to 2,462.
The ministry also said there were 2,554 new infections in the province, calculated from PCR testing and epidemiological links. As of Thursday's update, a record-breaking 534 people were in hospital and 102 were in intensive care.
Five more health-care centres in the province reported outbreaks, raising the total number to 53.
The Health Ministry said Thursday 90 per cent of all eligible adults have received two vaccine shots, while 31.2 per cent have had a booster dose.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Latest COVID-19 modelling coming from B.C. officials on spread of disease
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves, new modelling shows
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a 'large surge' of new cases is forecast in the coming weeks, new modelling shows.
BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Every aspect of Canada's supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn
Industry experts are warning that the federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers will impact the country's supply chain and hamper the flow of goods across the border, leading to potential shortages of some products.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
'I want a change': Tim Hortons hockey cards inclusivity effort disappoints 8-year-old activist
An 8-year-old girl in Ontario is pushing for Tim Hortons to do a better job representing women in hockey after she bought hockey trading cards from the company that she expected to prominently feature female players for the first time, but was inspired to activism by how few she got.
Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
Boris Johnson's office sorry for party on eve of royal funeral
Boris Johnson's office on Friday apologized to the Royal Family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year -- the latest in a string of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Vancouver Island
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update, new modelling
The province will release data on new cases and hospitalizations Friday afternoon, following a live update on COVID-19 modelling with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
Last year, Greater Victoria recorded most real estate sales since 2016
The latest report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) shows that home sales in Greater Victoria in 2021 were just short of record breaking pre-pandemic numbers reached in 2016.
Calgary
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
New poll suggests most Albertans expect to contract Omicron variant, divided on removing restrictions
Alberta continues to hold out against introducing further public health measures despite pressure from within the medical community, and a new poll suggests most Albertans agree with the province.
Sent home alone: Family demand answers after 6-year-old son walks more than a kilometre home by himself
Adanech Sahilie was shocked when her six-year-old son knocked on the family's front door Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
Alberta will now only report COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings
Alberta is scaling back which COVID-19 outbreaks it will report due to rising case counts and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Toronto
Brampton man wins multimillion dollar jackpot but has no plan to retire
After about 30 years of playing the lottery and dreaming of a winning ticket, the day finally came for a father in Brampton who is now $70-million richer.
GTA home prices still forecast to rise 11 per cent in 2022 even with expected interest rate hikes: Royal LePage
Real estate brokerage Royal LePage says that the expected rise in interest rates in 2022 “may not be enough tooffset the significant upward price pressure” on homes, especially in the Greater Toronto Area where it expects the cost of the average property to go up by double-digits once again.
Montreal
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
Quebec adds 68 more deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations surpass 3,000
Quebec reported 68 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, as hospitalizations rose by 91.
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
Winnipeg
What's the difference between KN95 and KF94 masks?
With N95 masks in short supply and largely reserved for medical professionals and those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, a growing number of retailers are offering KN95 and KF94 masks. CTVNews.ca compares the difference between the mask models.
Manitoba schools to no longer provide notification of COVID-19 close contacts
Manitoba schools will no longer provide close contact notification or letters on individual COVID-19 cases in school, a change the province says is required due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
'I have never seen it this bad': Doctors Manitoba warns of stretched system as surgery backlog, health-care delays continue to grow
Doctors Manitoba says the health-care system does not have the surge capacity to deal with a wave of Omicron as the backlog of procedures and delays in health-care continues to grow.
Saskatoon
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Regina
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach, displaces residents
Carmichael Outreach Centre was forced to suspend all operations Thursday, thanks to a nearby fire at an apartment complex.
Atlantic
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises to cut child care fees in half by end of year in Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to make a virtual child care announcement Friday.
N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday
New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-1-9 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitals
An additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five other individuals have been discharged.
London
VIA Rail to temporarily reduce trains in Southwestern Ont. because of Omicron
VIA Rail is reducing the number of trains servicing Southwestern Ontario because of the surge in Omicron cases.
Blind London, Ont. artist has a unique vision
At the age of 18, Courtney Johnson lost her vision after being diagnosed with a brain condition, but that hasn't kept her from creating art.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
Kitchener
Residential fire in Bright causes road closure
Emergency crews are on scene of a residential fire on John Street in Bright.
