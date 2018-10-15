

Two people were forced from their home after a fire tore through an industrial building in Surrey, B.C. Monday morning, and their dog is unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1 a.m. and quickly engulfed a towing company near the Scott Road SkyTrain Station, sending flames shooting into the sky.

A couple who were living in a suite above the business managed to escape safely, but their pet dog is missing.

Surrey firefighters said a number of wood pallets and parked cars slowed their efforts, but they were eventually able to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst