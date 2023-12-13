Could Ibrahim Ali's defence be punished for closing argument that 'shocked' victim's family?

The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.

In his closing argument last week, lead defence counsel Kevin McCullough said the young victim wasn’t an "innocent," and may have been attracted to his 27-year-old client, hinting they could have had consensual sex – something that would be impossible under Canadian law, given the girl's age – before someone else killed her.

The jury didn’t buy it, convicting Ali of first-degree murder last Friday.

Outside court on Tuesday, the victim’s brother read a prepared statement that said, in part: “The defence of someone accused of a crime is never easy, but I’m sure there are ways to approach it without re-victimizing and re-traumatizing the surviving family and friends of the victim, and yet that’s exactly what this defence chose to do.”

He added the family is filing formal complaints against McCullough and his co-counsel with the Law Society of B.C., and wants to see the two lawyers disbarred.

The framing of the defence’s argument in the Ali case stunned some in Metro Vancouver’s legal community.

“I think it’s quite shocking to hear some of those things being said in court, and the language that was used is perhaps not language that others, including myself, may have chosen in trying to defend this client,” said defence lawyer Sarah Leamon, who played no role in the Ali case.

The victim’s family is encouraging everyone who’s angry at how the defence was conducted to write to the Law Society of B.C. But legal experts don’t see how the lawyers could lose their licences over what they said about the victim in court.

“Lawyers are entitled to be vigorous and at times aggressive in defending their clients,” said former Supreme Court Justice Wally Oppal. “Keep in mind in a murder case, the consequence are huge.”

While disbarment is highly unlikely, Leamon said there are other penalties that can be imposed, including suspension and fines.

“Defence lawyers and all lawyers, of course, have an obligation to represent their clients to the very best of their abilities and within the confines of the law. That being said, lawyers also have ethical obligations and a duty to not just their clients, but also their communities, the courts, fellow lawyers,” said Leamon.

She added lawyers are not supposed to do anything that could bring the administration of justice into disrepute, which is what the victim’s family argues happened in the Ali case.

“In my view, something like this could cross an ethical boundary, and make us question whether or not the administration of justice is brought into question as a result of this defence being mounted in the way that it was,” said Leamon.

Aline Vlasceanu, the executive director of the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, would like to see some sort of repercussions for the Ali defence team.

“We are not trying take away the rights of the offender, of the accused to have their own defence. What we are saying is these folks, when they are defending their clients, they’re taking into account who’s in the room. I think you can do a really great job at defending and not say the things that this person said,” said Vlasceanu.

CTV News has learned that on Friday, a person close to the case brought a gun to court. The victim’s father has now been ordered to stay away from the Ali defence team and the courthouse.

Leamon said that news was very distressing for the legal community.

“I don’t think there is any realm where we can justify the idea of injuring or killing a person for doing their job,” Leamon said. “We might all disagree with the manner of how a particular person has done their job, the choices they have made in doing their job, but it’s certainly does not justify threats of harm or actual harm against any individual.”

In a statement on its website, the Law Society of B.C. said: “All justice system participants, including lawyers, witnesses, complainants, jurors and judges are entitled to feel safe as they carry out their difficult yet vital role in the administration of justice.”

Ali’s lawyers are appealing his first-degree murder conviction. So for teen victim’s family, the ordeal may not be over.

“If these folks have to go through it once again, I’m really worried about their well-being,” said Vlasceanu. “I really hope they have the support in place to be able to get through it.”