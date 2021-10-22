Coroner to probe fatal police shooting involving B.C. senior with shotgun
The BC Coroners Service says it will hold an inquest into the deaths of two people shot just over five years ago during a confrontation with police in the tiny northern Interior village of Granisle, on the shore of Babine Lake, east of Smithers.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jovan Williams and his 73-year-old mother Shirley Williams were shot as RCMP responded to what they described as a “neighbour dispute involving a handgun.”
The officer who fired the shots was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Independent Investigations Office - with the IIO report finding Jovan Williams ran from a home, pointed a rifle and threw a fuel-filled bottle, while Shirley Williams emerged carrying a shotgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.
The inquest - originally scheduled for June of last year - was postponed due to the pandemic and is now slated for the week of Nov. 1, in Smithers.
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Alec Baldwin says death of cinematographer was a 'tragic accident'
Alec Baldwin said Friday that the killing of a cinematographer who died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set was a 'tragic accident,' as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Chief of Manitoba First Nation charged with sexual assault, child luring
The chief of a Manitoba First Nation has been charged with sexual assault and child luring, RCMP announced on Friday.
Rollover crash snarls traffic on Malahat Highway
First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Malahat Highway Friday afternoon, according to the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department.
Nanaimo RCMP looking to identify person after swastika painted on business
A surveillance photo released by RCMP shows a person of interest who allegedly spray-painted a large swastika in red at business in central Nanaimo.
Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
Purple Perk sees food handling permit suspended over COVID-19 pandemic violations
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has suspended the food handling permit for a Calgary cafe it says violated COVID-19 safety regulations.
Fewer than 47 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Calgary's 2021 municipal election
Despite record-setting advance polling numbers, a smaller percentage of Calgarians voted in the 2021 general election that in 2017.
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
'I got called the N-word': Candidates talk about racism during Edmonton campaign
Many Edmontonians celebrated on Monday as voters selected a more diverse council than the city had before, but the campaign trail was still a rough road for racialized people seeking the job.
-
DEVELOPING | Part of 95 Street closed for police response
A few blocks of 95 Street are closed to the public as police respond to a weapons complaint.
'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
-
LIST | What Ontario businesses will be able to open at full capacity on Monday?
As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required.
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Kahnawake 'repulsed' by Quebec's response to Montreal Canadiens' land acknowledgement
An Indigenous land acknowledgement from the Montreal Canadiens last week sent shockwaves through Quebec, with bipartisan backlash from politicians who called the Habs' statement false.
Chief of Manitoba First Nation charged with sexual assault, child luring
The chief of a Manitoba First Nation has been charged with sexual assault and child luring, RCMP announced on Friday.
-
'I am looking out for their lives': A Winnipeg family is seeking help as they face deportation before the end of the year
A family that has lived in Winnipeg for three years is pleading for help as they are facing deportation.
-
Manitoba adds drugs for cystic fibrosis, HIV to provincial drug plan
The Manitoba government is adding new drugs to the provincial formulary, allowing patients to access medications for cystic fibrosis and HIV.
A Saskatoon hospital is so full of COVID-19 patients it moved some into laundry room: doctor
A laundry and medical storage room at St. Paul's Hospital was "cannibalized" to make space for two COVID-19 patients, Saskatoon ICU physician Jeremy Kutulka says.
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions force Sask. into health care 'red zone'
The rising tide of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care has pushed Saskatchewan into the red zone, which triggered out-of-province patient transfers and means the healthcare system is severely challenged, according to a presentation to doctors Thursday night.
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
Sask. expecting ICU patient transfers to increase over the next few weeks
More Saskatchewan intensive care patients are expected to be transferred to Ontario in the coming weeks, according to provincial officials.
-
Unvaccinated SHA employees required to pay $225 per month for rapid testing program
Saskatchewan Health Authority employees that remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 must take part in a monitored testing program that will cost them over $200 per month.
New Brunswick reports 106th death related to COVID-19; 40 new infections Friday
New Brunswick is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the province to 106.
-
Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for a third man in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
-
Nova Scotia reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
LHSC losing 84 employees as vaccine mandate takes effect
The London Health Sciences Centre says more than 99 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated, but 84 employees are being let go due to the mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Cases climb again as MLHU reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total since the beginning of the month, but no new deaths.
-
-
Ontario hires 107 correctional officers, including in northern Ontario
The government of Ontario is hiring 107 correctional officers who are joining the frontline.
Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph
A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.
-
Ford: 'The cheese slipped off the cracker' with MPP Randy Hillier
Politicians are weighing in and calling for an investigation after several Ontario families have complained about MPP Randy Hillier’s recent social media posts.