Coquitlam RCMP seek witnesses in shots fired investigation
A shooting between vehicles in Coquitlam Tuesday night has prompted local Mounties to appeal to the public for more information.
The incident occurred on Coast Meridian Road between Highland Drive and David Avenue around 10 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the scene for "multiple reports of shots fired," police said.
"Preliminary investigations indicate an individual in a vehicle shot at another vehicle," the release reads.
"There are no reported injuries at this time."
Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated" incident between individuals who are "well known to police."
"Thankfully, no one was injured during this act of violence," said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama of the Coquitlam RCMP's investigative services section, in the release.
"As we are in the initial stages of the investigation, we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting on Coast Meridian Road between Highland Drive and David Avenue to contact police. We are also asking anyone who may have dash-camera, cellphone or home surveillance video between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, related to this incident to contact the Coquitlam RCMP."
Information can be provided by calling the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quoting file number 2024-23385, police said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Former public servant pleads guilty to breach of trust after directing contracts to own company
The RCMP says a former federal public servant has pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge connected with financial activities while he worked for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Liberal House Leader 'quite surprised' by NDP pulling out of two-party deal
Government House Leader Karina Gould says she was 'quite surprised' when she found out “at the same time as other Canadians today” that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was pulling out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberal government.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Elephant seals used deep sea sonar equipment as 'dinner bell': B.C. researchers
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
-
Veteran BC United legislators Mike Bernier and Tom Shypitka to run as Independents
A pair of BC United legislators have announced they are running as Independents in next month's provincial election after the collapse of the Official Opposition's campaign last week.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Several businesses, public areas in Jasper National Park and townsite now open, slated to open soon
Several Jasper businesses, trails and areas are now open or soon-to-be accessible.
-
Elks voice desire for upgraded Commonwealth Stadium as city reveals renderings of potential renovations
The same day renderings of a renovated Commonwealth Stadium appeared, the new owner of the Edmonton Elks says he has started talking to the city about what needs to be done to upgrade the team's longtime home.
-
Police release image of van suspected in St. Albert shooting
Mounties have released a photo of the van believed to be involved in a shooting in St. Albert over the long weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames host vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The C of Red came out Wednesday night in a way Calgary perhaps has never seen before, in memory of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.
-
Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor
The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.
-
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
-
Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
-
Winnipeg guitarist searching for two prized instruments stolen from home
A Winnipeg guitarist who's worked with artists like Corb Lund, Del Barber and Romi Mayes is asking for his two favourite guitars to be returned.
Regina
-
Sask. leaders speak on federal NDP's announcement to end deal with Liberals
Saskatchewan leaders reacted to the news that the federal NDP pulled out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.
-
'Frustrated': Riders return to practice following Labour Day Classic loss
The Saskatchewan Roughrider’s 35-33 loss in the annual Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers marked the team’s sixth straight game without a win.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at 'extremely high rates of speed' between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Sask. leaders speak on federal NDP's announcement to end deal with Liberals
Saskatchewan leaders reacted to the news that the federal NDP pulled out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.
Toronto
-
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Man in his 20s sought after 2 women, 96 and 66, sexually assaulted in Mississauga
A man in his early 20s is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 96-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman in separate instances in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Whooping cough cases surging in Quebec: public health
Cases of whooping cough are surging in Quebec, and the number of cases during the current outbreak is much higher than the few hundred seen in the average year.
-
Parents questioning Quebec Education Ministry grading system
The parents of Olivier Boulerice are calling the Quebec Education Ministry's grading system that may cause him to need to repeat a class.
-
2 officers injured after crashing cruiser into stolen vehicle: Montreal police
Two Montreal police (SPVM) officers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into an alleged stolen vehicle after a brief car chase.
Ottawa
-
'She was kind, she was brilliant': Family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen struck and killed while cycling
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
-
Ottawa Senators unveil new menu items and goodies at Canadian Tire Centre this season
The timeline for a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators remains uncertain so, for now, the club is taking steps to enhance the fan experience at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, introducing several new features and foods for the upcoming season.
-
Jackpot in Maniwaki, Que. radio station 'Catch the Ace' contest tops $3M
In Maniwaki, Que., local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner. There's only one card left in the deck, so on Thursday, the winning ticketholder is guaranteed to take home a huge cash prize.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to arrive at least one hour before check-in for domestic flights as of Wednesday
-
End of NDP-Liberal agreement could move election forward: Acadia professor
Acadia Professor Alex Marland talks to CTV about the end of the agreement between the Liberal government and the NDP.
-
Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
London
-
Increased police presence in Newbury following an investigation
Currently there are no concerns for public safety, however the public is being advised to avoid the area of Broadway Street between Henry Street, James Street, and Emmot Street for the time being.
-
Some signs of progress, but frustration still grows over former McCormick’s site
There are signs of progress at the site of the former McCormick’s cookie factory in London’s Old East Village, but the condition of the historic building continues to be a concern for both the ward councillor and neighbours.
-
Back to school for London kids as new provincial cellphone ban takes effect
The new school year got underway for most London area students today – and this year new province-wide rules for cell phones will be impacting classrooms.
Kitchener
-
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region
Another community alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after dangerous substances were found in the local drug supply. We also get the region's reaction to the CTS shutdown.
-
How Waterloo Region students are adapting to new classroom cellphone ban
It’s a new era for schools in Waterloo Region and across Ontario – cellphones are now banned in most classrooms. Here's what students and teachers have to say about it.
Northern Ontario
-
So long, Superstack – Vale to dismantle Sudbury's famous landmark
Vale is moving ahead with dismantling the Superstack in Greater Sudbury, the mining giant announced Wednesday. The Superstack, along with the less famous Copperstack, are being taken down at the Copper Cliff Smelter Complex.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.