Coquitlam RCMP seek witnesses in shots fired investigation

A shooting between vehicles in Coquitlam Tuesday night has prompted local Mounties to appeal to the public for more information.

The incident occurred on Coast Meridian Road between Highland Drive and David Avenue around 10 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene for "multiple reports of shots fired," police said.

"Preliminary investigations indicate an individual in a vehicle shot at another vehicle," the release reads.

"There are no reported injuries at this time."

Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated" incident between individuals who are "well known to police."

"Thankfully, no one was injured during this act of violence," said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama of the Coquitlam RCMP's investigative services section, in the release.

"As we are in the initial stages of the investigation, we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting on Coast Meridian Road between Highland Drive and David Avenue to contact police. We are also asking anyone who may have dash-camera, cellphone or home surveillance video between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, related to this incident to contact the Coquitlam RCMP."

Information can be provided by calling the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quoting file number 2024-23385, police said.