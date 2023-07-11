Coquitlam RCMP investigating circumstances after light fixture fell on Canada Day crowd

A woman suffered "significant" injuries when a light fixture fell on the crowd during a Canada Day celebration in Coquitlam's Town Centre Park. Now, local Mounties say they're investigating "to determine if the incident involved any criminal intent."

The light fixture fell around 9 p.m. during a live performance, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday, adding that the detachment's Investigational Support Team is looking into what caused it to fall.

The fixture that fell was located "at the top of the bleachers facing the main stage," according to police.

One woman was taken to hospital with what police described as "significant, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Mounties are looking for additional information about what may have caused the light fixture to fall, and are working to determine if there was any criminal intent behind it.

"This event was well attended by thousands of people who may have seen the light fixture before it fell on spectators sitting in the bleachers of the nighttime performance," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release.

"We are asking the public to review their photographs or videos taken between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, around the bleachers as the light fixture may be visible in the background."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-17333.