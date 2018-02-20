

CTV Vancouver





Police are looking for more potential victims after a Coquitlam, B.C. piano teacher was charged with sexual assault.

Mounties said Dmytro Kubyshkin, who also goes by Dmitri, has been charged with three assaults involving former students. The assaults are alleged to have taken place between 1998 and 2015.

The 67-year-old has taught in private homes for more than 20 years, and his current company name is DM Piano School.

Prior to the allegations, Kubyshkin was not known to police. Mounties said Tuesday that they are investigating the possibility that there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

The teacher has been described as white with white/blond hair, blue eyes and a moustache. He is about 5-10 and 160 pounds, with a medium build and a Russian accent.

Anyone who believes they've been a victim of a crime, or that someone they know has been, is asked to contact police.

Tips for the Investigative Support Team can be left at the RCMP's non-emergency line, 604-945-1550, citing the case number 2018-1860. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.