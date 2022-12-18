Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt

The Coquihalla reopened Sunday evening after an hours-long closure between Hope and Merritt.

Highway 5 closed in both directions early Sunday afternoon due to separate, unrelated "vehicle incidents" near Comstock Road, according to DriveBC.

The southbound closure ended around 6 p.m. while the route reopened to northbound traffic around 10 p.m.

A winter storm warning was in effect earlier Sunday due to a forecast calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow as well as whipping winds that would reduce visibility.