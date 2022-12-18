Coquihalla Highway partially reopens between Hope and Merritt

The Coquihalla reopened southbound Sunday evening after an hours-long closure between Hope and Merritt, but the route is still closed to northbound traffic.

Highway 5 closed in both directions early Sunday afternoon due to separate, unrelated "vehicle incidents" near Comstock Road, according to DriveBC.

The southbound closure ended around 6 p.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening northbound traffic and drivers are being advised that they can detour by using Highway 3 while southbound drivers can take Highway 1 or Highway 5A.

A winter storm warning was in effect earleir Sunday due to a forecast calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow as well as whipping winds that would reduce visibility.