Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

A photo from a DriveBC highway camera shows snow on a closed portion of the Coquihalla Highway on Nov. 27, 2022. A photo from a DriveBC highway camera shows snow on a closed portion of the Coquihalla Highway on Nov. 27, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

