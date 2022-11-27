Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Snowy conditions and several "vehicle incidents" forced the closure of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt Sunday, according to DriveBC.

A jackknifed semi northbound was one of the instances reported by the province, as snow blanketed the mountain pass.

As of 1 p.m. no estimated time of reopening was available.

Drivers are being reminded that Highway 8 remains closed to non-residents and can not be used as a detour. The available detours are Highway 5A and Highway 3.

Anyone who is travelling on the Coquihalla is warned by Drive BC to expect "heavy congestion and major delays due to adverse road conditions."

CLOSED - #BCHwy5 is closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents.



A detour is available via #BCHwy5A and #BCHwy3. Motorists from #Kamloops may detour via #BCHwy1.



Exercise caution in winter driving conditions. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for the southern Interior, with anyone considering travelling between Merritt and Kelowna being urged to cancel all but essential plans. While only five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected, strong winds are expected to make conditions on the roads hazardous.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," the weather warning from Environment Canada says.

