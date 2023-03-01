Cooking fire leaves 1 injured, 10 displaced in South Vancouver

A house fire that left one person injured and several others displaced in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood Tuesday was caused by a cooking mishap, according to firefighters.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said members responded to a blaze near Southwest Marine Drive and Dunbar Street around 9 a.m., and found smoke billowing from the roof of a detached home.

Crews determined the two-alarm fire started from "oil igniting in a pot on the stove," VFRS said in a news release.

While it's unclear whether there were working smoke alarms at the property, firefighters said the incident should serve as a reminder to have a functional smoke alarm on every floor and outside every bedroom.

Firefighters also urged residents to "always be careful when cooking" and to "have a home escape plan."

The lone person injured in the fire suffered a burn to their arm, and drove themselves to UBC hospital for treatment.

Authorities said 10 people were displaced as a result of the fire, but that all had found alternative living arrangements by Tuesday afternoon.