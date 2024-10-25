Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run near Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a man southeast of the city Thursday evening.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Harmac Road, immediately east of the Cedar Road Bridge, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Friday.
Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the call, and both bystanders and first responders attempted to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, police said.
"The BC Coroners Service was contacted and attended the scene," the RCMP release reads.
"The roadway was closed overnight to allow officers to examine the scene and collect forensic evidence. At this point in the investigation, it appears that the victim was walking along the side of the road when struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene."
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle and its driver. They're specifically seeking witnesses who were in the area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as well as any dash cam video recorded in the area during that time.
Anyone with information should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, police said.
BREAKING Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say
Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault Oct. 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.
BREAKING Scotiabank users report issues with mobile login, online banking
Scotiabank users are reporting issues with mobile login and online banking, according to third-party website downdetector.ca.
'Get away from your inner circle': Liberal MP 'shocked' PM didn't take more time to reflect on calls to resign
Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Long says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should give more weight to the views of his backbenchers in determining his future leading the Party, rather than relying on those in his immediate orbit.
Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death sentenced to over 50 years in prison
A New Hampshire woman was sentenced Friday to 53 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs before his 19-pound body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others help save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
'The power of nostalgia': N.B. archivist creates highway time machine
The Provincial Archives of New Brunswick (PANB) has uploaded dozens of dashboard camera videos from the 1970s to their YouTube channel.
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
The City of Edmonton hires lobbyists to pressure the province. Calgary doesn’t bother
Although Edmonton City Hall is a stone’s throw from the Alberta Legislature, Oil City feels the need to hire a third party to get its voice heard by the UCP government.
Looking forward to 'making a difference': Edmonton Police recruits graduate
Forty-eight new Edmonton police recruits graduated Friday. Class 160 is one of the largest classes EPS has had.
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
Man who died in Calgary police custody was properly cared for: ASIRT report
An investigation into the death of a man in Calgary police custody earlier this month has concluded that officers did not contribute to his death and that he was cared for properly.
North Deerfoot Trail construction project complete, but more work to come
A section of construction work along Deerfoot Trail is now complete, but Calgarians can expect more work to continue on the busy roadway over the next few years.
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Lethbridge police, Interfaith Food Bank set to host trick-or-treating-inspired events
With Halloween less than a week away, organizations in Lethbridge are preparing to get in on the trick-or-treating fun.
Lethbridge council to present water conservation policy as it aims to consume 20 per cent less by 2030
The City of Lethbridge is bringing forward a water conservation policy, the first of its kind for the city.
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
Mechanical condition of car not a factor in crash that killed 59-year-old man: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are providing an update to a crash on Highway 1 that killed one person on Wednesday.
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
Sask. police watchdog sent to Fort Qu'Appelle after medical incident following RCMP arrest
The police watchdog group Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was deployed to Fort Qu'Appelle after a person went into medical distress while in custody on Friday.
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police
Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
Minors charged after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Two minors were in court Friday to face charges after four teenagers were stabbed outside a Montreal high school.
Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
One person found dead in Perth, Ont., OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
Halifax tent encampment one week away from eviction day
Eviction day is one week away and the number of tents in the median of University Avenue in Halifax is steadily decreasing ahead of the city-imposed deadline.
Overdoses due to substance distributed for free prompts warning from London police
London police have issued a warning to the public following an increased number of overdoses in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North.
Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation
On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.
Worlds collide: Why encampments may be setting up closer to residential neighbourhoods
A new staff report calls for homeless encampments to be allowed even closer to residential neighbourhoods, reducing the buffer zone from 100 metres to 25 metres.
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
New annual funding aims to improve Indigenous learning in Ontario
The federal government is spending a significant amount of money to improve Indigenous student learning across Ontario.
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.