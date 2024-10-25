VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run near Nanaimo, B.C.

    Lights are seen atop a police vehicle in New Westminster, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (CTV News) Lights are seen atop a police vehicle in New Westminster, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (CTV News)
    Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a man southeast of the city Thursday evening.

    The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Harmac Road, immediately east of the Cedar Road Bridge, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the call, and both bystanders and first responders attempted to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, police said.

    "The BC Coroners Service was contacted and attended the scene," the RCMP release reads.

    "The roadway was closed overnight to allow officers to examine the scene and collect forensic evidence. At this point in the investigation, it appears that the victim was walking along the side of the road when struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene."

    Mounties are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle and its driver. They're specifically seeking witnesses who were in the area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as well as any dash cam video recorded in the area during that time.

    Anyone with information should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, police said. 

