Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.

The weather office is forecasting winds gusting up to 90 km/h over coastal areas of eastern and southern Vancouver Island, as well as parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River.

The wind warning is expected to remain in effect overnight and into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada warns power outages and downed trees are possible due to the gusting winds.

The strongest winds are expected to begin around midnight and end early Saturday morning.

"A frontal system will move across the south coast tonight (and) bring a period of brief, but strong, gusty winds to the region," the warning said. "Metro Vancouver should see the strongest winds over areas near Boundary Bay."

A special weather statement is also in place for the Sunshine Coast and parts of coastal B.C. north of Howe Sound where winds are expected to reach 80 km/h near midnight and ease early Saturday morning.

"The strongest winds are expected near the Strait of Georgia," the special weather statement said.

The storm comes on the heels of last weekend's atmospheric river, which triggered localized flooding and mudslides that killed at least three people.