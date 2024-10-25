Search crews ramp up recovery mission for man who disappeared near Coquitlam River

Search and rescue crews are working against the clock Friday, trying to locate the body of a man who went missing near the Coquitlam River.

The search effort is now a recovery mission, but heavy rain in the forecast could hinder the operation.

Swift-water rescue teams have been brought in to search for Robert Belding.

However, they have a small window of time to comb through the area before rain in the forecast creates dangerous conditions.

“We co-ordinated with BC Hydro to reduce their discharge at the Coquitlam Lake Dam in order to create a window of lower water flow to assist our search," said Helena Michelis, a Coquitlam search and rescue manager.

"It's hoped that between the reduced discharge from the dam and the lack of precipitation loading the other feeder creeks that we'll have the best chance to find Robert today, if he is in the river."

The 59-year-old was last seen near Galette Park around 5 p.m. Sunday.

He was walking his brother’s dog and officials believe he fell into the raging river and was swept away.

The golden retriever was found later that evening downstream, soaking wet but unhurt.

The RCMP quickly deployed a drone with night vision and infrared, but did not find Belding.

The river levels were high and the banks were unstable in the days that followed, creating dangerous conditions for searchers.

That did not deter his daughter who spent Tuesday in the pouring rain searching for him on foot.

“It's just hard. It doesn't feel real. You know, obviously everyone's pretty distraught. I think that everyone can attest to that,” said Jessica Belding.

Crews are using every tool they can including underwater cameras, helicopters, drones, boats, and dog teams.

“Slips, trips and falls are the biggest hazard, and for our swift water teams as well," said Michelis. "The rocks are slippery, as you know, and it doesn't take much to slide in and be swept away, even in knee-deep water.”

Belding's brother told CTV News that Belding is a generous and kind person who would do anything to help others. The circumstances of his disappearance reflect that as Belding was only in the area at the time to help with a friend’s flooded basement.

His family is hoping Friday’s search will bring them some closure.