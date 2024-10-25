VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. nurse suspended 1 week for stealing narcotics for personal use, working while impaired

    A medical stethoscope is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    A B.C. nurse has been suspended for one week for diverting narcotics from their workplace and using them personally, according to the regulatory body for the profession.

    The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says the nurse also falsified medical records in order to conceal the diversion and worked while impaired.

    “The registrant also has a history of narcotic diversion and regulatory intervention for the very same concerns,” reads an online summary of the consent agreement approved Thursday between the college and the nurse.

    The college says the nurse was diagnosed with a disability with a “causal relationship to the practice issues” and will undergo recommended treatment.

    The nurse is not named in the agreement due to personal health information laws, as they have a condition that impaired their ability to practice, the regulator noted.

    For the latest infractions that occurred between April and August 2023, the nurse was reprimanded and suspended for one week.

    The individual is also required to enrol in a “medical monitoring agreement” for three years; will not be allowed to access narcotics, benzodiazepines and other controlled substances; and for six months is barred from working overtime, night shifts, as a nurse-in-charge, supervising students or orienting new staff.

    “The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the notice reads.

