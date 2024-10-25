Police say child porn investigations becoming 'more frequent' as charge laid in New Westminster, B.C.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
Christien Stringam, 45, was arrested on July 11 and has since been released from custody with court-ordered conditions.
Court records show Stringam appeared in New Westminster court earlier this month on a single count of possession of child pornography, which is alleged to have occurred in May of 2023.
The New Westminster Police Department says major crime investigators arrested the suspect following an investigation into images of child sexual abuse posted online.
The investigation began after the department received information from the RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation Unit of B.C.
"The possession of this material provides a depraved incentive for those distributing and creating child sexual abuse material to continue their activities," New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release Friday.
"It's a cycle that causes far-reaching harm to children, their families, caregivers, and communities."
The conditions of Stringham's release from custody include a prohibition on communicating or being alone with anyone under 18 years of age, according to the release.
"These kinds of investigations are becoming more frequent and more resource intensive considering new factors like AI-generated images," Leaver added.
"Currently, the New Westminster Police Department doesn’t have an investigator dedicated to child sexual exploitation investigations."
Stringham is scheduled to appear in a New Westminster court on Nov. 6.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Four arrested in Poland over alleged plot to send explosives via courier to Canada, U.S.
Polish authorities have arrested four individuals they allege planned to send parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials to Canada and the United States, according to Poland’s government website.
BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Tiny house with elaborate – and erotic – frescoes unearthed at Pompeii
Archeologists have uncovered a tiny house in Pompeii that is filled with elaborate – and sometimes erotic – frescoes, further revealing the ornate way in which Romans decorated their homes.
Mother sues AI chatbot company Character.AI, Google over son's suicide
A Florida mother has sued artificial intelligence chatbot startup Character.AI, accusing it of causing her 14-year-old son's suicide in February and saying he became addicted to the company's service and deeply attached to a chatbot it created.
DNA tests identify 19th-century teenager's skull found in Illinois home's wall
Investigators have determined that a skull discovered in the wall of an Illinois home in 1978 was that of an Indiana teenager who died more than 150 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
'Demanding an autopsy': Mother of 6 dies in deportation centre after Canadian government refuses to repatriate her
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
'Well-man' remains found at a castle have been linked to an 800-year-old Norse saga
Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
-
Police say child porn investigations becoming 'more frequent' as charge laid in New Westminster, B.C.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
-
Tense days of ballot counting ahead as B.C. election hangs in the balance
Nearly a week after the big night, there's still not a declared winner in the B.C. election.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
Spruce Grove teacher sentenced to 4 years in child sexual assault case
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Explore Edmonton 'not surprised one bit' city included in top travel list
Explore Edmonton’s Melissa Radu speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about Edmonton being named a top city to visit by Lonely Planet.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Traffic and roads a top priority for Calgarians, survey says
A new survey focused on the concerns of Calgarians says residents are mainly concerned about the quality of roads and amount of traffic in the city.
-
Animal rights group calling for investigation after 17 cows killed in Calgary crash
An animal rights group is calling on the Calgary Humane Society and Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to launch investigations into a semi-truck crash in Calgary on Tuesday that left 17 cows dead.
Lethbridge
-
More listening and strategizing essential to Crowsnest tourism success, NDP says
The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass deserves a better shot at becoming a significant tourism hub than the UCP government is giving it, an NDP shadow minister said as the southwestern Alberta community gears up for a coal mining plebiscite.
-
Hitmen kick off 3-game road trip on wrong foot, dropping 4-2 decision to Tigers
A three-game road trip across the prairies got off on a sour note Wednesday night as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-2.
-
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
Winnipeg
-
Inquest into Winnipeg custody deaths calls for joint police-paramedic response
A Manitoba judge is calling for the creation of a specialized team of police and paramedics to respond when people are in crisis.
-
How Manitobans feel about the U.S. presidential election
The U.S. presidential election between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is attracting interest north of the border.
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
Regina
-
Sask. Marshals Service hats cost too much money, NDP says
The Saskatchewan Party’s planned marshals service was under the spotlight Thursday, as the NDP revealed the government paid over $40,000 for fewer than 100 hats for the new officers' uniforms.
-
Saskatchewan Party, NDP promise to work with Ottawa on homeless supports if elected
Saskatchewan's two major political parties promised Thursday to work with federal partners on finding the best deal for addressing homelessness if they win Monday's provincial election.
-
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Still no identity for body found in Prince Albert, even after autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
-
Man charged with arson following multiple fires in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following multiple fires that were deliberately set in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
-
Shercom cuts 79 more jobs as U.S. company continues monopoly over Sask. tire recycling
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
Toronto
-
Toronto house fire leaves infant dead, woman critically injured
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
-
Toronto police still searching for suspect in intentional hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old boy
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
-
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said he was 'sick to his stomach' at the revelations about sexual abuse at a youth rehabilitation centre in Riviere-des-Prairies.
-
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
-
After years of legal battles, Montreal suburb finally kills deer in park
A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
-
17 vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz this week in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service says 17 vehicles have been taken out of service during the execution of a safety blitz this week in the capital.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW 'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
-
Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
London
-
EMDC death being investigated by London police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
-
$500,000 drug bust on Walpole Island, four people charged
The use of a search warrant on Walpole Island First Nation has netted over $500,000 in drugs. On Oct. 18, several agencies including Lambton OPP and Walpole Island Police Service responded to an address on Union Hal Road.
-
Calls for expansion of Goderich port as ships sit with no place to go
Lobbying for a $50-million expansion of Goderich's port, that would see 11 acres of Lake Huron infilled with rock and stone, allowing for new docks, and landing spots for goods from around the world.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
-
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
-
Kitchener man charged after fire at playground
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
Mining opportunities creating economic optimism in northern Ontario businesses
The president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says that while there is a lot of concern around the provincial economy, northern business owners are the most confident about the current opportunity and growth.
-
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.