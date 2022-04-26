Controversial ban on political signs in Surrey challenged in B.C. Supreme Court

A controversial bylaw banning political signs in the city of Surrey is being challenged in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.

The petition was filed by the grassroots “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” campaign which has been embroiled in a series of legal battles with the mayor and his majority on council.

The group argues that the bylaw infringes on residents’ rights to freedom of expression and are now fighting to prove that it is unconstitutional.

The bylaw was amended back in October in a 5-4 vote supported by the mayor and his party’s council majority.

It prohibits political signs from being displayed on private property until an election or referendum has officially been called.

“Keep the RCMP in Surrey” signs have been displayed on many residents' lawns across the city in protest of the transition to a municipal force, a key campaign promise from Mayor Doug McCallum.

It’s one of the most contentious issues in the city and has deeply divided city council.

Several residents involved in the challenge were banned from city council meetings back in September in what the mayor called a bid to quote "protect the democratic process."

“They claimed that we were being abusive to staff. We would never do that. Because we all know how hard it must be to work at city hall during this mayor's term,” said Marliyn Smith, one of the banned residents.

The seven banned residents filed a petition to the Supreme Court to have their ban overturned, but it was eventually lifted by council anyways.

Heckling and other disruptions have become routine at Surrey city council meetings in recent years.

On Monday night, the mayor warned several residents they would be asked to leave after they clapped and heckled him during proceedings.

Their outrage appeared to stem from a letter from B.C.'s ombudsperson sent to council before Monday's meeting.

In the letter, Jay Chalke expressed "concern" and "disappointment" following Surrey's recent bylaw amendment, preventing the ethics commissioner from hearing new complaints until the next municipal election is over.

Chalke wrote to McCallum and council saying "the recent changes, restrictions, and lack of accountability and transparency have weakened the credibility of the office."

Among other things, Chalke said he was disappointed council did not adopt a recommendation to make information public about code of conduct complaints and investigations.