Construction halted at Vancouver site where woman died, as workers say safety concerns went unaddressed
Stop-work orders have been issued for a Vancouver construction site where a worker died Wednesday, according to officials.
WorkSafe BC, in an email, said two separate orders have been issued – one for the crane involved in the fatal incident and another for the entire Oakridge Park development site.
"WorkSafeBC is now actively working to understand the cause of this tragic incident, as well as any contributing factors, so that a similar incident can be prevented from happening in the future," the agency said in a statement.
"While we are unable to discuss specific details of the investigation, any findings that would improve workplace safety will be incorporated into our educational materials and our inspections."
Workers at the scene say the crane was being used to move fly tables – large wooden forms used to pour concrete.
According to witnesses, the fly table hit the building and broke into pieces as it fell to the ground where part of it hit and killed the woman, who sources say was a mother of two.
ONGOING SAFETY CONCERNS
In the aftermath of the fatal a number of people who work at the site have reached out to CTV News to say multiple complaints they have made about ongoing safety issues have routinely gone unaddressed.
The people who reached out with safety concerns work in a variety of trades for a number of different sub-contractors on the site.
Fearing professional repercussions from their employers, they did not want to be identified.
“The safety officers on site do not care about worker safety, only that the job is done,” one said.
Another said they have routinely seen safety rules around crane operations ignored.
“We have had issues from crane operators dropping loads to workers carelessly walking under suspended loads through danger tape,” they said.
Another worker said some people have grown so frustrated they’ve stopped reporting safety concerns.
“We’ve made multiple complaints but they don’t get followed up on,” they said.
EllisDon, the Richmond-based contractor for the project, did not respond to a request for comment on the safety concerns raised by workers at the Oakridge project.
MINISTER, UNION RESPOND
B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains weighed in on the tragedy Thursday.
"It's not acceptable to me. I know it's not acceptable to workers, their representatives, that workers don't go home at the end of their shift safely,” he said.
The union representing crane operators wants the province to tighten regulations – in particular around people being allowed to operate cranes with provisional licenses.
“It is possible today for a construction company to lease a tower crane and to sub-contract out the operation of that tower crane to an operator who has a provisional license,” said Josh Towsley with IUOE Local 115. “The requirement to get that provisional license is an online multiple choice exam. And then they get to work in a tower crane making lifts.”
Bains said WorkSafeBC is looking to make regulatory changes for construction site tower cranes and he expects those could be announced as early as this spring.
There have been three recent incidents involving cranes on Lower Mainland construction sites, WorkSafe BC noted in Thursday's statement.
"Preliminary evidence, at this time, suggests there are few, if any, similarities between the three incidents, or the equipment involved," a spokesperson for the agency said.
"However, the three incidents demonstrate that workplace safety can never be taken for granted, and while each of the three recent incidents appear to be unique, employers are reminded of the need to be vigilant in ensuring the maintenance of their equipment and the safe working procedures of their staff."
The BC Coroner’s Service and VFRS are also involved in the investigation, along with Vancouver Police – which said it is not considered a criminal investigation at this time.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
U.S. achieves first moon landing in half-century with private spacecraft
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Judge rejects Trump’s request to delay finalizing US$355 million civil fraud order
The judge overseeing the US$355 million civil fraud case has denied Donald Trump’s request to delay the judgment for a month.
B.C. will implement a new 20% 'flipping tax' on homes: What you need to know
Premier David Eby has been clear that speculators are in his crosshairs, and with the 2024 budget his government has announced details of a new 'BC Home Flipping Tax.'
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits new low for 2024 in latest update
The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 reached its lowest level of 2024 so far on Thursday.
-
Surrey man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing wife to death in 2022
A Surrey, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
Calgary
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
Toronto
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
-
Barnes's double-double leads Raptors past Nets; Toronto stays alive in play-in chase
Scottie Barnes had a double-double to power the Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 121-93 on Thursday to snap Toronto's three-game losing skid.
Montreal
-
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
-
Man, 43, shot and injured in Montreal North
A 43-year-old man was shot and injured Thursday evening in Montreal North.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestors block entrance to McGill Bronfman building
Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the entrances of McGill University's Bronfman building Thursday morning, calling on McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management to divest from interests in Israel.
Winnipeg
-
Second pump installed as Winnipeg crews work to stop sewage leak
The city is one step closer to stopping millions of litres of untreated sewage from spilling into the Red River.
-
'It was just a hoax': Senior warns others after nearly falling victim to phone scam
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
Newly-appointed human rights commissioner seeks Sask. Party nomination
Saskatoon's newest human rights commissioner is vying for the nomination in a long-held Sask. Party seat.
-
RCMP presence on Muskoday First Nation part of 'ongoing investigation'
Highway 3 west of the Muskoday First Nation was closed Thursday evening in connection with an ongoing investigation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Regina
-
'Significant' drug bust leads to one of Regina's largest fentanyl seizures to date: police
A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.
-
'A huge amount': NDP says Sask. government 'quietly' spending additional $757M
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is accusing the provincial government of trying to secretly pass an extra $757 million of additional spending one month before the release of the next provincial budget.
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
-
Head-on collision closes part of Highway 7 in New Brunswick
Part of Highway 7 in Grand Bay Westfield, N.B., is closed after a head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a car.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'It’s a dream for them to come to Canada': Efforts underway to send bodies of international students home to Nepal
They came to Canada to pursue their dreams. Now their families have been left in agony.
Northern Ontario
-
Those near Timmins homeless shelter say it’s causing fear, insecurity
As an independent review of the Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins comes to a close, some residents and business owners say not enough attention has been paid to the impacts of some of its clients are having on the surrounding area.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.