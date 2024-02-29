Short-term rental hosts in Prince George, B.C., have been urged to "exercise caution" following reports of gangsters booking stays – and in some cases refusing to vacate the properties.

In a news release, Prince George RCMP said there have been multiple incidents over the last several months in which landlords with short-term rentals have "found their clients to be involved in criminal gang activity."

"It becomes difficult for the landlord to evict these types of clients off the property once they are already in the home and either stay past their contract date or are found to be in violation of the rental terms," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement. "The resolution usually requires police involvement at that point."

The warning comes weeks before the B.C. government's Short-Term Accommodations Act – which creates stricter rules for hosts of Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term rental properties – is scheduled to take effect across the province.

The Property Rights Association of B.C., which was formed in opposition to the new regulations, has argued the rules will lead to a "black market" for short-term rentals.

Prince George RCMP referenced the pending legislation while advising hosts who continue to operate short-term rentals to take extra precautions before accepting guests.

The detachment recommended hosts consider if the person trying to book their property has "history with the online platform," and if so, whether they have a positive rating.

The RCMP also encouraged hosts to search prospective renters' names online, including through B.C.'s Court Services Online, which contains criminal records.

"Do not accept large sums of cash in payment for the short-term rental contract," Prince George RCMP said in the news release. "Be wary of people wanting to pay for one or more months up front, even more so if they offer to pay in cash."